Disney+ Schedule January 9-15: New TV & Movies

The Willow Season 1 finale is part of the Disney+ Schedule for January 9-15.

On Wednesday, January 11, the streaming service will release the last installment in Willow Season 1. At the moment of writing, Disney+ hasn’t renewed the TV show yet, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen any time soon. The series hails from Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle, who serve as showrunners. The show sees Warwick Davis reprising the role of the titular hero. Joining Davis are Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley.

“The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne,” reads the synopsis. “Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.”

Ron Howard, the director of the original Willow, is executive producing together with Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper, Wendy Mericle, Roopesh Parekh, and Samie Kim. Additionally, Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman, Hameed Shaukat, and Max Taylor are producing. Its lineup of writers includes John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan.

Disney+ Schedule January 9-15 | New TV & Movie Additions

January 11