Netflix Schedule January 9-15: New TV & Movies

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 is one of the most interesting additions to the Netflix schedule for January 9-15.

On Thursday, January 12, Netflix will release the new adventures of Leif, Frida, and Harald. Set over a hundred years after the end of the original series, Vikings: Valhalla is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action. Seasons 1 and 2 hail from showrunner and executive producer Jeb Stuart, who will also return for the third season.

“Season 2 finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat, an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies,” reads the synopsis. “Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond their familiar fjords.”

The spin-off stars Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Caroline Henderson as Jark Haakon, Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson, Pollyanna McIntosh as Ælfgifu of Northampton, Asbjørn Krogh as Jarl Kare, David Oakes as Earl Godwin, Pääru Oja as Arne Gormsson, Louis Davison as Prince Edmund, and more.

Vikings: Valhalla is executive produced by Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.

Netflix Schedule January 9-15 | New TV & Movie Additions

Monday, January 9

Vinland Saga: Season 2

Tuesday, January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Wednesday, January 11

Noise

Sexify: Season 2

Thursday, January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight : Season 2

: Season 2 The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

House Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2

Friday, January 13