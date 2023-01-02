Queen Charlotte Photo Previews Bridgerton Prequel’s Young Lady Danbury

Netflix has unveiled a brand new photo from its highly-anticipated Bridgerton prequel spin-off, which has been titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The photo offers us our first look at Arsema Thomas’ portrayal of the young Lady Agatha Danbury, who is played by Adjoa Andoh in the original series. The prequel is scheduled to make its debut sometime this year.

“With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power,” reads her official character description.

The limited series is based on the origins of the historical figure Queen Charlotte. While the series centers on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte, it will also focus on Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

“Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” reads the logline.

It also stars India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) as a young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) as a young King George, and Game of Thrones vet Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta.

Additional cast includes Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2) as Brimsley (older).

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is created and written by Shonda Rhimes, who is also set as the showrunner. The prequel is executive produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica.