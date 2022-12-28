The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Netflix Release Date & Time

In 2021, the first season of The Way of the Househusband premiered. Despite receiving mixed reviews due to the animation style, many still enjoyed the series. Fans of the show would be excited to know that the second season is streaming in 2023. Here are the details for The Way of the Househusband Season 2.

When The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Releases

The release date for The Way of the Househusband Season 2 is on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

The series will be available to stream on Netflix. The release schedule in the United States would be as follows:

3:00 a.m. ET

2:00 a.m. CT

12:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch The Way of the Househusband

The Way of the Househusband Season 2 will be on Netflix. The previous season is also available on this streaming platform.

The Way of the Househusband Season 1 Episode 10 Recap

Miku asks Tatsu to get a limited edition Policure DVD for her. The following day, Tatsu eventually forgets the catchphrase. At the toy store, he keeps saying the wrong things. However, another man appears and reminds him of the catchphrase. Tatsu thanks the man for his help, and the man tells him about another store where they can get a rare Policure card. The two join forces, but the employee tells them the item is sold out.

Tatsu takes care of his friend’s dog, Kotetsu. He bumps into Kunimi, who is also walking his dog. Kunimi takes them to a dog park where they have fun. Meanwhile, the cafe boss asks Tatsu for suggestions about new menu items. Tatsu brings the cafe boss to a cute cafe for ideas. He then serves the boss new dishes, and the boss reminisces on his past.

While eating, Masa feels pain in his cheek. Tatsu says he should go to the dentist immediately, but Masa is scared. He drags Masa to the dentist and accompanies him. Meanwhile, Miku and Tatsu watch a scary movie, giving Tatsu a hard time falling asleep. He tries different methods to fall asleep, including cooking a meal. Additionally, Gin goes for a walk and talks to a crow.