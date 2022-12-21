Patti LuPone Joins Cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos

A new star is joining the spin-off series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, with Deadline reporting that three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone is part of the cast of the upcoming Disney+ show.

The legendary Broadway star will join an already impressive cast that includes Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata, as well as the returning Kathryn Hahn and Emma Caulfield Ford from WandaVision. Currently, it’s unclear who LuPone will play, but Deadline did note that she may be one of the witches in Agatha’s coven.

Best known for her work in the world of musical theater, LuPone has won three Tony Awards and has appeared in some legendary Broadway plays, including Evita, Les Misérables, The Cradle Will Rock, and more. LuPone has also won two Olivier Awards, as well as two Grammy Awards during her time in musical theater. Up next for LuPone will be a role in the comedy horror film Beau Is Afraid.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (formerly titled House of Harkness) was officially announced during Disney Day 2021. It will feature the return of Kathryn Hahn as she reprises her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness, who was one of the Elizabeth Olsen-led series’ antagonists and is the one who revealed Wanda’s true potential as the Scarlet Witch. For her fan-favorite performance, she earned an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The upcoming project hails from head writer Jac Schaeffer, who is also serving as an executive producer along with Kevin Feige. It is confirmed to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to make its premiere in Winter 2023.