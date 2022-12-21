The Witcher: Blood Origin Netflix Release Date & Time

The Witcher: Blood Origin is finally premiering on Netflix.

The much-anticipated prequel series of The Witcher will unveil new details about the fantasy world created by Andrzej Sapkowski. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch The Witcher: Blood Origin on Netflix

Netflix set The Witcher: Blood Origin release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Sunday, December 25. The series will be led by three different characters portrayed by: Vikings alum Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall — a character who comes from a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King –, Michelle Yeoh (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scían — the last member of the nomadic tribe of sword-elves –, and Sophia Brown (Giri/Haji, Marcella) as Éile — an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess.

The six-part limited series will be set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events of the main series. “It tells the story lost to time — the creation of the first prototype Witcher,” reads the synopsis. “And the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Joining the lead stars are Minnie Driver, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran, Jacob Collins-Levy, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis, and Amy Murray.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be executive produced by Declan de Barra, who also serves as the showrunner. It will be directed by Sarah O’Gorman and Vicky Jewson. Executive producers are The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Hivemind’s Jason Brown and Sean Daniel, and Platige Films’ Tomek Baginski & Jarek Sawko. Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on the series.