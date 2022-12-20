Velma HBO Max Release Date Set for Mindy Kaling’s Animated Series

The Velma HBO Max release date has been set for the streamer’s newest adult animated comedy series, which is based on the beloved Scooby-Doo character of the same name. Featuring the voice of Emmy nominee Mindy Kaling, the series will be available for streaming on January 12, 2023.

The project marks Kaling’s latest collaboration with HBO Max, following the positive reception to her coming-of-age comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls, which was just recently renewed for a third season.

In addition to Kaling, the series will also feature Constance Wu as Daphne, Sam Richardson as Shaggy, and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Additional cast includes Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and more.

“Velma is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang,” the series’ synopsis reads. “An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”

The series is executive produced by Charlie Grandy, who is also serving as showrunner. Executive producers are Kaling, Howard Klein, and Sam Register.