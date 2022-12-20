The Deep Series: Amazon Studios to Adapt Underwater Thriller Novel

According to Deadline, Amazon Studios is currently in the process of developing a series adaptation of The Deep, based on Nick Cutter’s underwater thriller novel of the same name. The project will be adapted by writer C. Henry Chaisson, who is no stranger to the genre, as he previously wrote the Guillermo del Toro-produced horror film Antlers and two episodes of M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ series Servant.

Published in 2015, The Deep is set in the near future and revolves around a research station at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. The series will be executive produced by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Five Days at Memorial) through his Genre Arts banner. This marks Cuse’s latest collaboration with Amazon Studios after working as a showrunner for Jack Ryan‘s first two seasons. In addition to writing , Chaisson will also be executive producing the project.

Executive producers are Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate through their Fabel Entertainment banner. The duo previously executive produced the Titus Welliver-led drama Bosch with Amazon and are currently involved in its spin-off series Bosch: Legacy for the Amazon-owned streamer Freevee.

The book synopsis reads: “A strange plague called the ’Gets is decimating humanity on a global scale. It causes people to forget — small things at first, like where they left their keys … then the not-so-small things like how to drive, or the letters of the alphabet. Then their bodies forget how to function involuntarily … and there is no cure. But now, far below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, deep in the Mariana Trench, a heretofore unknown substance hailed as ‘ambrosia’’ — a universal healer, from initial reports — has been discovered. It may just be the key to eradicating the ’Gets. In order to study this phenomenon, a special research lab, the Trieste, has been built eight miles under the sea’s surface. But when the station goes incommunicado, a brave few descend through the lightless fathoms in hopes of unraveling the mysteries lurking at those crushing depths … and perhaps to encounter an evil blacker than anything one could possibly imagine.”