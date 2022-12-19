Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 Prime Video Release Date & Time

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 will feature new adventures for its titular hero on Prime Video.

John Krasinski is back as Jack Ryan for a new, thrilling season of the spy series. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3

Prime Video set the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 release date at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 21. Fans on the West Coast can watch it starting at 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, December 20. Unlike usual, the streaming service will drop all eight installments at once.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero, played by Krasinski (A Quiet Place, 13 Hours). Season 3 will also star Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright, James Cosmo as Luca, Peter Guinness as Petr, Nina Hoss as Alena, and Alexej Manvelov as Alexei.

“The next season finds Jack Ryan on the run and in a race against time,” reads the synopsis. “Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict.”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is a production between Paramount Television and Skydance Television. The executive producer list includes Krasinski, Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay. Additionally, Clancy, Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, and Carlton Cuse.