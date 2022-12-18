Emily in Paris Season 3 Netflix Release Date & Time

Emily in Paris Season 3 is about to premiere on Netflix.

The third run of the fan-favorite series will return this week. Here’s when to watch the new misadventures of Emily Cooper.

When to Watch Emily in Paris Season 3

Netflix set the Emily in Paris Season 3 release date at 3 a.m. ET/ 12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, December 21. The series focuses on Emily (Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris features intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

“In Season 3, one year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life,” reads the synopsis. “Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

Joining Collins are Ashley Park (Tales of the City), Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin). The cast also features Kate Walsh, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard.

Darren Star (Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, Sex and the City) created and executive produced Emily in Paris. Producers are Collins and Andrew Fleming along with Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media.