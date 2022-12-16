Freeridge Photos Preview Netflix’s On My Block Spin-off

Netflix has finally dropped the first official photos from its upcoming coming-of-age comedy titled Freeridge, which serves as a spin-off to the fan-favorite series On My Block. It will be available for streaming on February 2, 2023.

The Freeridge photos provide us with our first introduction to the town’s newest core four — Gloria, Ines, Demi, and Cameron. One of the photos also teased the sibling rivalry between Gloria and Ines.

Freeridge. (L to R) Michael Solomon as Rusty, JR Villarreal as Tonio in episode 103 of Freeridge. Cr. Kevin Estrada © 2022

Freeridge. Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria in episode 104 of Freeridge. Cr. Kevin Estrada © 2022

Freeridge. (L to R) Paula Garces as Geny, Eric Neil Gutierrez as Ruben Sr. in episode 104 of Freeridge. Cr. Kevin Estrada © 2022

Freeridge. (L to R) Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi, Tenzing Trainor as Cameron, Bryana Salaz as Ines in episode 101 of Freeridge. Cr. Kevin Estrada © 2022

Freeridge. (L to R) Bryana Salaz as Ines, Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria in episode 101 of Freeridge. Cr. Kevin Estrada © 2022

Freeridge. (L to R) Tenzing Trainor as Cameron, Zaire Adams as Andre, Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi in episode 101 of Freeridge. Cr. Kevin Estrada © 2022

Freeridge. (L to R) Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, Bryana Salaz as Ines, Tenzing Trainor as Cameron, Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi in episode 101 of Freeridge. Cr. Kevin Estrada © 2022

“Set within the original series’ titular fictional city, the spin-off follows sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives,” reads the synopsis. “There’s a new core four in town in this On My Block spinoff series and an unforgettable adventure to be had.”

The series stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, Bryana Salaz as Ines, Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cam, and Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi They will be joined by On My Block alums Peggy Blow, Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor and Raushanah Simmons as they reprise their respective roles as Abuelita, Geny, Ruben, Dwayne, and Mrs. Turner.

Freeridge hails from original series creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzelez, and Jeremy Haft, who will also return to serve as co-creators, and executive producers along with Jamie Uyeshiro, and Jamie Dooner. Uyeshiro, Gonzalez, and Haft have also been set as showrunners.

On My Block was a coming-of-age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain, and the newness of high school they experience along the way. It starred Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine, and Julio Macia as Oscar.