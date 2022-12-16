Henry Cavill to Lead Warhammer 40,000 Series After Witcher & Superman Exit

After recently announcing that his tenure as Superman is at an end, Henry Cavill has already lined up his next big project in the form of Amazon Studios’ series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the studio is currently in the final negotiations for the rights to Games Workshop’s popular miniature wargame, which Cavill is already a fan of. The actor has even stated in the past that he paints Warhammer figures during his downtime.

In addition to starring, Cavill will also be serving as an executive producer. His casting also comes after his departure from the fourth season of Netflix’s hit fantasy drama The Witcher, where he’ll be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. However, Cavill still plays Geralt of Rivia in the show’s upcoming third season and will also be in Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy film Argylle.

First launched in 1987, Warhammer 40,000 is a interactive game where players use miniature models of warriors on a tabletop model of a battlefield. The game’s setting takes place in a distant future where there is an unending war involving humans, aliens, and supernatural monsters.

The project currently has no writers or showrunners attached to it. However, Vertigo Entertainment has already signed on as an executive producer.