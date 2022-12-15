Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date & Time

After the Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7 airing, the series will go on hiatus for a while.

Everything is ready and set for the upcoming Yellowstone Season 5 mid-season finale. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7

Paramount Network will air Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, December 18. The next episode is titled “The Dream Is Not Me.” The fifth season of the appreciated series will feature 14 episodes split into two chunks. The first part will wrap up on Sunday, but it’s not yet clear how long that mid-season hiatus will be.

Concomitantly with the mid-season finale, Paramount+ (sign-up for Paramount+ here) will release the second Yellowstone prequel titled 1923, starring Harrison Ford. The story follows the Dutton family during Prohibition and the Great Depression.

“The series chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States,” reads the synopsis. “Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.”

Sheridan created Yellowstone together with John Linson. It stars Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Brecken Merrill. Additionally, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly.

Costner executive produced Yellowstone with Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. 101 Studios co-produced and co-financed the Paramount Network original drama.