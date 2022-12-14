Dune: The Sisterhood Prequel Adds 2 Recurring Cast Members

As production continues on Dune: The Sisterhood, Variety brings word that the upcoming Dune prequel series has welcomed two new actors to their growing ensemble cast. Josh Heuston (Heartbreak High) and Edward Davis (Emma) have been tapped to portray the respective recurring roles of Constantine and Harrow Harkonnen.

Their full character descriptions are listed below:

Constantine — the illegitimate son of the Emperor, who is torn between seeking his father’s approval and his own happiness.

Harrow Harkonnen — a rising politician from a once-great family, who harbors a strong desire to elevate his House to its former glory.

Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: The Sisterhood will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankin and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

Emily Watson will be playing Valya Harkonnen, while Shirley Henderson is portraying Tula Harkonnen. Joining them are Indira Varma, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, Chloe Lea, Travis Fimmel, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, and Chris Mason.

The project hails from Legendary Television. Diane Ademu-John previously served as co-showrunner with Alison Schapker before stepping down from the role last month. Executive producers are Ademu-John, Schapker, Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, and Cait Collins, along with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert on behalf of the Frank Herbert estate.

Dune: The Sisterhood will be set in the universe of Frank Herbert’s epic Dune novel series and take place 10,000 years prior to the events of the original Dune book. The series is told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Armed with extraordinary abilities, this group of women weaves through the feudal politics of Dune, pursuing their own plans that ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, and the events of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films.