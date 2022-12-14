Warrior Nun Canceled at Netflix Despite Fans’ Renewal Campaign

It has been more than a month since Warrior Nun returned for its highly-anticipated second season premiere, and now the fan-favorite series is in need of a new home.

Creator Simon Barry took to Twitter to inform the show’s fans that Netflix has unfortunately decided not to renew the action fantasy series for a second season, despite receiving great reviews from critics and audiences alike.

I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eZIBa4tJYm — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 13, 2022

Since Warrior Nun debuted its second season, fans have been starting online campaigns for its renewal. It also spent three weeks in Netflix’s Top 10 English-language shows. While answering fan responses to the cancellation, Barry answered a fan’s question about the possibility of finding a new network or streamer for the show. He revealed that he and the show’s production house Reality Distortion Field are currently trying to figure out if it’s possible for them to move the show.

We (@rdfinc_ and I) are looking into this. We will find out if there’s a path to moving #WarriorNun somewhere else. Will keep everyone posted. #SaveWarriorNun — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 14, 2022

The series stars Alba Baptista as Ava, Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila, Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Emilio Sakraya as JC, Joaquim de Almeida as Cardina Duretti, and Lope Haydn Evans as Michael.

Based on Ben Dunn’s manga-style graphic novel series of the same name, the Warrior Nun series is created by Simon Barry, who also serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Amy Berg (Counterpart) is consulting producer with Terri Hughes Burton (The 100) serving as co-executive producer.

Warrior Nun Areala was first published in 1994 by Antarctic Press and has already spawned 17 series, including The Crimson Nun, Areala: Angel of War, and the most recent one, No Justice for Innocents, which was released in 2002.