Love of My Life: Amy Adams Developing TV Adaptation of Romance Thriller Novel

According to Deadline, Oscar nominee Amy Adams is currently developing a series adaptation of Love of My Life, based on Rosie Walsh’s best-selling novel of the same name. The project is a part of Adams’ most recent first-look deal with Fifth Season (formerly known as Endeavor Content) through her production banner Bond Group Entertainment. The Disenchanted star is also looking to possibly lead the drama.

“This is a thriller that has a very romantic element to it. It’s an old school romance, maybe those don’t exist anymore, but this has a very cool premise,” Fifth Season’s president of TV development and production Joe Hipps said in a statement.

Love of My Life is described as a mystery thriller centering around a married couple. The wife, Emma, is a marine biologist, while her husband Leo is an obituary writer. Should the project score a formal series order, this would mark Adams’ first major TV project in four years since starring in HBO’s acclaimed psychological thriller Sharp Objects.

“Emma loves her husband Leo and their young daughter Ruby: she’d do anything for them. But almost everything she’s told them about herself is a lie,” the novel’s official synopsis reads. “And she might just have got away with it, if it weren’t for her husband’s job. Leo is an obituary writer; Emma a well-known marine biologist. When she suffers a serious illness, Leo copes by doing what he knows best – researching and writing about his wife’s life. But as he starts to unravel the truth, he discovers the woman he loves doesn’t really exist. Even her name isn’t real. When the very darkest moments of Emma’s past finally emerge, she must somehow prove to Leo that she really is the woman he always thought she was … But first, she must tell him about the other love of her life.”