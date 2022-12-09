The Acolyte Set Photos Tease Lee Jung-jae & Dafne Keen’s Characters

As production continues on Star Wars: The Acolyte, the first batch of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Lucasfilm’s upcoming Disney+ series have finally surfaced online (via Daily Mail). The Acolyte set photos offer us our first look at the unnamed characters of lead stars Lee Jung-jae and Dean-Charles Chapman as they both wear Jedi-like cloaks and costumes.

They also feature other interesting unknown characters, including a Wookie who’s wearing the same mustard-colored costumes as Lee and Chapman. One of the photos is of Logan breakout Dafne Keen, who is nearly unrecognizable in her character’s make-up and costume.

You can check out The Acolyte set photos below:

The first pictures of Lee Jung-jae on the set of THE ACOLYTE!



Dafne Keen on the set of THE ACOLYTE!



A Wookiee character on the set of THE ACOLYTE!



Dean-Charles Chapman on the set of THE ACOLYTE!



A Zabrak-looking character on the set of THE ACOLYTE!



The series stars Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), who join previously announced cast members Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Charlie Barnett.

The Acolyte is described as a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers that will be set within the final days of the High Republic era. Further details about its characters haven’t been revealed yet, but the project title references a Sith in the beginning stages of their training under an experienced Sith Lord.

The Disney+ series is being written and executive produced by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who will also be serving as the showrunner. In addition to The Acolyte, Lucasfilm is also currently developing a number of Star Wars projects, including The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and more.