Paramount unveils The Legend of Korra complete series steelbook set

After releasing a similar collection for its Emmy-winning predecessor, Paramount has announced that the Emmy-winning Nickelodeon series The Legend of Korra is coming to shelves in a limited edition Complete Series steelbook set! The four-season collection can be viewed in the gallery below!

The four-book collection features stunning new artwork by artist Caleb Thomas, with each book featuring a different element (Fire, Water, Earth, and Air). The front covers combine to showcase Korra’s physical journey to become the Avatar, while the back covers represent pivotal moments in her spiritual journey. Thomas also designed the covers of the Avatar: The Last Airbender SteelBook and was handpicked to design both collections’ covers after series co-creator and executive producer Bryan Konietzko became a fan of Thomas’ art style on social media. The collection’s production run will be limited to 10,000 units.

Created by Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, The Legend of Korra picks up seventy years after the end of the Avatar: The Last Airbender story arc with brand-new characters and settings. The series follows the new Avatar, Korra, as she faces the difficult challenges, duties, and responsibilities that come with being the Avatar. The series aired on Nickelodeon and Nick.com from April 2012 through December 2014, garnering both critical and audience acclaim while also winning Annie and Primetime Emmy awards. The series features the same iconic blend of anime and traditional animation as the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, alongside a talented voice cast including Janet Varney (Stan Against Evil, You’re the Worst), David Faustino (Married with Children, Dragons: Race to the Edge), P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street, Big Little Lies), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Spider-Man), Seychelle Gabriel (TV’s Falling Skies), Dee Bradley Baker (Avatar: The Last Airbender, SpongeBob SquarePants) and Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, A.N.T. Farm).

Seasons:

Book One: Air Season 1 – 12 episodes – Aired 4/14/12 – 6/23/12

Book Two: Spirits Season 2 – 14 episodes – Aired 9/13/13 – 11/22/13

Book Three: Change Season 3 – 13 episodes – Aired 6/27/14 – 8/22/14

Book Four: Balance Season 4 – 13 episodes – Aired 10/3/14 – 12/19/14



Bonus Content:

Book One: Air Audio Commentary (episodes 101-112) The Legend of Puppetbender Presents “The Making of a Legend: The Untold Story – Part I” Creator’s Favorite Scenes: Animatics Welcome to Republic City The Revelation (2) The Voice in the Night The Spirit of Competition (2) And the Winner Is… When Extremes Meet Turning the Tides Endgame

Book Two: Spirits Audio Commentary (episodes 113-126) Scene Bending Rebel Spirit Scene 1 Rebel Spirit Scene 2 The Southern Lights Scene 1 The Southern Lights Scene 2 Civil Wars, Pt. 1 Civil Wars, Pt. 2 Peacekeepers Beginnings: Part 1 Beginnings: Part 2 The Guide A New Spiritual Age Night of a Thousand Stars Harmonic Convergence Darkness Falls Light in the Dark Kindred Spirits: Tenzin’s Family Inside the Book of Spirits The Re-telling of Korra’s Journey Feuding Spirits: Korra’s Family

Book Three: Change Audio Commentary (episodes 201-213) The Spirit of an Episode A Breath of Fresh Air Rebirth The Earth Queen In Harm’s Way The Metal Clan Old Wounds Original Airbenders The Terror Within The Stakeout Long Live the Queen The Ultimatum Enter the Void Venom of the Red Lotus

Book Four: Balance Audio Commentary (episodes 214-226) Kuvira vs. Prince Wu Republic City Hustle: Parts 1-3 The Legend of the Puppetbender Presents “The Making of a Legend: The Untold Story – Part II” Legend of Korra: New York Comic-Con Panel Featurette



The Legend of Korra – The Complete Series Limited Edition Steelbook Collection will be available on March 16 from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment for $97.99.