Paramount unveils The Legend of Korra complete series steelbook set
After releasing a similar collection for its Emmy-winning predecessor, Paramount has announced that the Emmy-winning Nickelodeon series The Legend of Korra is coming to shelves in a limited edition Complete Series steelbook set! The four-season collection can be viewed in the gallery below!
RELATED: Pixar’s Soul Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates Revealed!
The four-book collection features stunning new artwork by artist Caleb Thomas, with each book featuring a different element (Fire, Water, Earth, and Air). The front covers combine to showcase Korra’s physical journey to become the Avatar, while the back covers represent pivotal moments in her spiritual journey. Thomas also designed the covers of the Avatar: The Last Airbender SteelBook and was handpicked to design both collections’ covers after series co-creator and executive producer Bryan Konietzko became a fan of Thomas’ art style on social media. The collection’s production run will be limited to 10,000 units.
Click here to pre-order your copy of the steelbook collection!
Created by Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, The Legend of Korra picks up seventy years after the end of the Avatar: The Last Airbender story arc with brand-new characters and settings. The series follows the new Avatar, Korra, as she faces the difficult challenges, duties, and responsibilities that come with being the Avatar. The series aired on Nickelodeon and Nick.com from April 2012 through December 2014, garnering both critical and audience acclaim while also winning Annie and Primetime Emmy awards. The series features the same iconic blend of anime and traditional animation as the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, alongside a talented voice cast including Janet Varney (Stan Against Evil, You’re the Worst), David Faustino (Married with Children, Dragons: Race to the Edge), P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street, Big Little Lies), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Spider-Man), Seychelle Gabriel (TV’s Falling Skies), Dee Bradley Baker (Avatar: The Last Airbender, SpongeBob SquarePants) and Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, A.N.T. Farm).
Seasons:
Bonus Content:
RELATED: Paramount+ Promos Brings Star Trek, Beavis & Butthead, and More to Paramount Mountain
The Legend of Korra – The Complete Series Limited Edition Steelbook Collection will be available on March 16 from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment for $97.99.
Show Comments