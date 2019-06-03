Magic: The Gathering animated series headed to Netflix

The Russo brothers are trading in the Infinity Gauntlet for some Mana cards. Netflix has ordered a new animated series based on the role-playing card game Magic: The Gathering. Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo will executive produce the new streaming series, which will focus on an all-new storyline that centers around the heroes and villains within the magic-wielding clan of the Planeswalkers.

“We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us,” the Russo brothers said about the project.

Along with the Russos, Henry Gilroy (Star Wars: Rebels) and Jose Molina (Agent Carter) will serve as lead writers and co-exec producers, as will Mike Larocca and Isaac Krauss. Yoriaki Mochizuki (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) will serve as supervising director and co-executive producer, while Bardel Studio (Rick and Morty, Angry Birds) will handle the animation.

Outside of Magic: The Gathering, the Russos have a multitude of other projects on the slate, including an international spy franchise which will intertwine multiple local-language spinoff series that connect to one larger story. Looks like successfully packing in several dozen Marvel characters in a couple of superhero epics really upped their filmmaking ambitions.