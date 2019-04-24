Star Trek animated series headed to Nickelodeon

The small screen universe that is Star Trek has been exploring the vast reaches of space for over fifty years and it has found new life thanks to the recent prequel series Discovery, with the success leading to multiple new series being ordered, including a new animated series that will air on Nickelodeon.

RELATED: Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Is a Go with New Showrunner

According to the official franchise website, the series, which is being developed by Emmy winners Dan and Kevin Hageman (Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark), will be a CG-animated project and will follow a group of lawless teenagers who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and take it on adventures while searching for meaning and salvation in the universe.

“Star Trek, Nickelodeon, and the state of animation are doing incredibly ambitious things as of late. We couldn’t be more excited to jump aboard,” Dan and Kevin Hageman said in a statement.

The teen series will be produced by the new animation studio CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and will be executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, the Hagemans and Katie Krentz.

RELATED: Star Trek Captain Picard Series Adds Three Regulars

“Star Trek’s mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future,” Kurtzman said. “Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that’s never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing Trek to a younger generation around the world.”

The currently untitled series will be the second animated project to expand the franchise, with a previous project titled Lower Decks from Rick and Morty head writer Mike McMahan currently in development and set for a release sometime in 2021. There is also a series focusing on the continued adventures of Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard, which began filming earlier this month and is expected to debut on CBS All Access sometime later this year.