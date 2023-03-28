Master Gardener Trailer: Joel Edgerton Leads Paul Schrader’s Next Thriller

Magnolia Pictures has revealed the full trailer for Master Gardener, the upcoming thriller drama starring Golden Globe nominee Joel Edgerton as a horticulturist who has a dark past he’s trying to forget. The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. It is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 19.

Master Gardener is directed by acclaimed scribe Paul Schrader (First Reformed, The Card Counter), who’s best known for his long-time collaborations with Martin Scorsese in films such as Taxi Driver and The Last Temptation of Christ. Joining Edgerton is Sigourney Weaver (Avatar: The Way of Water) as Mrs. Haverhill, Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam) as Maya, and Esai Morales.

“The film follows Narvel Roth, the meticulous horticulturist of Gracewood Gardens. He is as much devoted to tending the grounds of this beautiful and historic estate, to pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager Mrs. Haverhill,” reads the synopsis. “When Mrs. Haverhill demands that he take on her wayward and troubled great-niece Maya as a new apprentice, chaos enters Narvel’s spartan existence, unlocking dark secrets from a buried violent past that threaten them all.”

Master Gardener is written by Schrader. It is produced by Amanda Crittenden, David Gonzales, and Scott LaStaiti, with Luisa Law, Dale Roberts, and Linda Ujuk executive producing.