asteroid city trailer

Asteroid City Trailer Previews Wes Anderson’s Star-Studded Next Movie

By Tyler Treese

The Asteroid City trailer has been released for the upcoming Wes Anderson movie, which takes place in a fictional American desert town in 1955. Focus Features will release the movie in a limited capacity on June 16, 2023, before expanding it one week later on June 23, 2023.

“The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events,” reads the synopsis.

Check out the Asteroid City trailer below:

Asteroid City is written and directed by Wes Anderson. The ensemble cast will include long-time Wes Anderson collaborators, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, and Jack Ryan.

It will also feature some new A-list collaborators in Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke, Sophia Lillis, and more. The project is being produced by Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales.

Tyler Treese
Tyler Treese

Tyler Treese is ComingSoon's Editor-in-Chief. An experienced entertainment journalist, his work can be seen at Sherdog, Fanbyte, Rock Paper Shotgun, and more. When not watching the latest movies, Treese enjoys mixed martial arts and playing with his Shiba Inu, Kota.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related

X