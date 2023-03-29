Asteroid City Trailer Previews Wes Anderson’s Star-Studded Next Movie

The Asteroid City trailer has been released for the upcoming Wes Anderson movie, which takes place in a fictional American desert town in 1955. Focus Features will release the movie in a limited capacity on June 16, 2023, before expanding it one week later on June 23, 2023.

“The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events,” reads the synopsis.

Check out the Asteroid City trailer below:

Asteroid City is written and directed by Wes Anderson. The ensemble cast will include long-time Wes Anderson collaborators, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Tony Revolori, Jeff Goldblum, and Jack Ryan.

It will also feature some new A-list collaborators in Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Maya Hawke, Sophia Lillis, and more. The project is being produced by Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales.