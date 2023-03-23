Big Shark Trailer Previews The Room’s Tommy Wiseau’s Next Movie

The official Big Shark trailer for the upcoming horror drama movie from The Room‘s Tommy Wiseau has been released.

The film, which was first announced in early 2019, takes place in Louisiana and follows three firefighters who must save New Orleans from the titular shark. The trailer shows a boxing scene and provides a couple of glimpses at the shark, while the second half of the video transitions into an advertisement for Wiseau’s underwear brand.

Check out the official Big Shark trailer below:

Big Shark is directed by Tommy Wiseau and written by Wiseau, Greg Sestero, and Isaiah LaBorde. It stars Wiseau, Sestero, and LaBorde.

Wiseau’s most famous production, The Room, was written, directed, produced, executive produced by, and starred Wiseau. Originally released in 2003, the film has become a cult favorite due to its infamously poor quality and unusual production history. A film based on The Room star Greg Sestero’s novel The Disaster Artist, which documented the wild production of Wiseau’s movie, was released in 2017 and starred Dave and James Franco.