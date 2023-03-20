Exclusive Making a Killing Trailer Previews the Medical Documentary

By Spencer Legacy

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Making a Killing trailer from the illuminating documentary about the Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act of 1975. The movie will release through video-on-demand on April 11.

Making a Killing “sheds a light on an outdated law that limits your recovery for preventable medical negligence to $250K, no matter the outcome — even death.”

Check out the exclusive Making a Killing trailer below:

Making a Killing was directed by Alexander J. Farrell and co-directed by Sepideh Haftgoli Loong and written by Greer Ellison. It is produced by Sepideh Haftgoli Loong and Max Loong.

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon's Senior Editor. His work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

