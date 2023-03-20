Exclusive Making a Killing Trailer Previews the Medical Documentary

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Making a Killing trailer from the illuminating documentary about the Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act of 1975. The movie will release through video-on-demand on April 11.

Making a Killing “sheds a light on an outdated law that limits your recovery for preventable medical negligence to $250K, no matter the outcome — even death.”

Check out the exclusive Making a Killing trailer below:

Making a Killing was directed by Alexander J. Farrell and co-directed by Sepideh Haftgoli Loong and written by Greer Ellison. It is produced by Sepideh Haftgoli Loong and Max Loong.