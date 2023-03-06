Ghosted Trailer Reveals Apple TV+ Release Date for Ana de Armas & Chris Evans Movie

The first official Ghosted trailer for Apple TV+’s Chris Evans and Ana de Armas-led romantic action movie has been released, revealing the movie’s premiere date.

The film is set to debut on Apple TV+ on April 21. It follows Cole and Sadie, played by Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, respectively. After being ghosted by Sadie, Cole decides to surprise her in London. He soon discovers that Sadie is actually a secret agent, leading to the couple being swept up in an explosive adventure.

Check out the official Ghosted trailer below:

Ghosted was written by Deadpool and Zombieland writing duo Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who successfully pitched the project to Skydance. Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) directed the movie. Further details about its plot are still being kept under wraps. Scarlett Johansson was originally set to play the female lead alongside her MCU co-star, Chris Evans. The actress had to exit the film due to a scheduling conflict, leading to Ana de Armas taking her place.