Exclusive 80 For Brady Clip Features a Behind-the-Scenes Look With Guy Fieri

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive 80 For Brady from the star-studded sports comedy movie. The clip, which is from the digital release’s special features, features Rita Moreno and Guy Fieri talking about the movie’s memorable poker game scene. The film is now available on digital storefronts.

“The film is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play,” reads the synopsis.

80 for Brady is directed by Kyle Marvin from a screenplay he co-wrote with Michael Covino. It stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field. Joining them is 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady. Additional cast includes Sara Gilbert, Harry Hamlin, Billy Porter, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang, and more.