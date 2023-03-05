TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Teaser Trailer & Voice Cast Revealed

During today’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem teaser trailer was shown, followed by a voice cast reveal that features quite a few big name celebrities.
Though the preview is short, it shows the four titular turtles preparing their respective weapons and jumping out of the sewers.
Check out the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem teaser trailer below:
HD VERSION pic.twitter.com/g68odLg97I— Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) March 5, 2023
The newly revealed cast members and their characters are:
- Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo
- Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo
- Micah Abbey as Donatello
- Brady Noon as Raphael
- Jackie Chan as Splinter
- Ayo Edebiri as April
- Ice Cube as Superfly
- Seth Rogen as Bebop
- John Cena as Rocksteady
- Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko
- Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut
- Rose Byrne as Leatherhead
- Post Malone as Ray Fillet
- Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog
- Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Ultrom
- and Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman
You can check out the different logos for each character in the slideshow below:
“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts,” reads the official synopsis for the film. “Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will reboot the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise and will be the first animated film in the series since 2007’s TMNT.