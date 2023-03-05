TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Teaser Trailer & Voice Cast Revealed

During today’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem teaser trailer was shown, followed by a voice cast reveal that features quite a few big name celebrities.

Though the preview is short, it shows the four titular turtles preparing their respective weapons and jumping out of the sewers.

Check out the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem teaser trailer below:

The newly revealed cast members and their characters are:

Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

Micah Abbey as Donatello

Brady Noon as Raphael

Jackie Chan as Splinter

Ayo Edebiri as April

Ice Cube as Superfly

Seth Rogen as Bebop

John Cena as Rocksteady

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Ultrom

and Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

You can check out the different logos for each character in the slideshow below:

“After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts,” reads the official synopsis for the film. “Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will reboot the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise and will be the first animated film in the series since 2007’s TMNT.