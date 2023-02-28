Exclusive Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Clip Delves Into the Sequel’s Score

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Puss in Boots: The Last Wish clip from the bonus features of DreamWorks’ animated sequel. The film is now available digitally and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The exclusive clip features director Joel Crawford, composer Heitor Pereira, and co-director Januel P. Mercado discussing the film’s score and how they found creative solutions for some of the score’s challenges.

Check out the exclusive Puss in Boots: The Last Wish clip below:

“Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll when he learns that he has burnt through eight of his nine lives,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.”

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was co-directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, with Mark Swift producing. They previously all worked together on 2020’s The Croods: A New Age.