Venom 3: Tom Hardy Shares Deleted Scene as Pre-Production Starts

As he works on pre-production for Venom 3, series star Tom Hardy revealed a Venom deleted scene from the first movie.

The actor took to Instagram to share the scene, which features Hardy’s Eddie Brock as he internally battles with Venom to go into a hospital. Hardy then confirmed that Venom 3‘s pre-production is underway, stating:

“Whilst working on V3 pre prep @lelping @sonypictures @sony @venommovie this throwback came up #cuttingroomfloor #byetom #thankstom.”

Check out the Venom deleted scene below:

Tom hardy teaser venom 3 pic.twitter.com/ncS73XmAfr — Godzilla blaze and Mr Knoxville (@godzilla_blaze) February 22, 2023

Following its theatrical release on October 1, Venom: Let There Be Carnage broke pandemic box office records by becoming 2021’s second highest-grossing film in the U.S. with a domestic gross of over $200 million and a worldwide gross of over $480 million.

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel, who is also writing the film. It will once again star Tom Hardy and be produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker.