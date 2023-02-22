The Pope’s Exorcist Trailer: Russell Crowe Leads Supernatural Horror Movie

Sony Pictures has released the official The Pope’s Exorcist trailer for the upcoming supernatural horror thriller, which has been given an R-rating by the MPAA for “violent content, language, sexual references, and some nudity.” The film will arrive in theaters on April 14.

The video features Russell Crowe’s Father Gabriele Amorth, who is the Vatican’s chief exorcist. It highlights his most dangerous case involving a young boy possessed by an ancient evil, which has old ties with the church.

Check out The Pope’s Exorcist trailer below:

The Pope’s Exorcist is directed by Overlord‘s Julius Avery from a screenplay written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos. The story is inspired by actual cases of Father Gabriele Amorth, who had previously written memoirs about his experience including 1999’s An Exorcist Tells His Story and 2002’s An Exorcist: More Stories.

The film stars Russell Crowe (Gladiator), Daniel Zovatto (Don’t Breathe), Alex Essoe (Starry Eyes), and Franco Nero (Django). It is produced by Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz, with Jo Homewood, Sophie Cassidy, and Edward J. Siebert, SJ.

“The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden,” reads the synopsis.