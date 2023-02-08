Strays Trailer: Will Ferrell Is on a Quest to Bite Off Will Forte’s Dick

The star-studded and very R-rated canine comedy Strays has received its first trailer featuring plenty of cursing and a Border Terrier played by Will Ferrell that wants to get revenge on Will Forte’s Doug by ripping off his dick after being abandoned.

“When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Oscar winner Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is,” reads the synopsis.

“Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug, and Bug’s pals—Maggie (Isla Fisher), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal—together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It’s not his foot).”

Check out the Strays trailer below:

Strays is produced by Picturestart founder and CEO Erik Feig (Cha Cha Real Smooth), Louis Leterrier (Fast X), Dan Perrault (American Vandal), and Lord Miller partners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) and Lord Miller President of Film Aditya Sood (Cocaine Bear).

The film is executive produced by Jessica Switch, Nikki Baida, and Julia Hammer.