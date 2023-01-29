The Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Showcases Cat Mario

A new The Super Mario Bros. Movie clip has been released by Illumination and Nintendo showing off a few seconds of new footage from Universal Pictures’ animated film.

The new footage mostly shows Chris Pratt’s Mario transforming into Cat Mario ahead of a showdown against Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong. The Cat Mario power-up is famously from Super Mario Bros. 3D World, where it was used to allow Mario to climb up platforms and pounce on enemies. While Donkey Kong laughs at the form, it might wind up causing more trouble than the ape expects.

Check out the new The Super Mario Bros. Movie clip below:

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru). Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto are producing. Nintendo and Universal Pictures are co-financing the project.