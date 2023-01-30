Exclusive Seeking Asylum Trailer Previews the Timely Documentary

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Seeking Asylum trailer for the upcoming documentary by director Rae Ceretto. The movie will be available on iTunes, Amazon, and anywhere you can buy movies on February 21.

“Seeking Asylum is a feature documentary that bears witness to the endless deterrents migrants face when petitioning for asylum in the United States,” reads the film’s synopsis. “In a dismantled system that has been designed for failure, we follow one woman’s journey as she searches for protection for her and kids.”

Check out the exclusive Seeking Asylum trailer below:

“It has always been my goal to give people a platform to tell their stories through documentary filmmaking,” Ceretto said. “In order to change surrounding narratives, we need to cultivate human connection through shared experiences. There is a huge difference between the reality asylum seekers are encountering and the rhetoric that we see depicted in the media. Kensy’s story gives a face to the asylum journey and to all the asylum seekers arriving at our border every single day.”

Seeking Asylum was directed by Rae Ceretto. It was produced by Kelly Scott and Barrie Landry.