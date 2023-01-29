The Boogeyman Trailer & Poster Preview Stephen King Adaptation

The first The Boogeyman trailer for the movie adaptation of Stephen King’s short story was released during today’s NFC championship game. It is set to release on June 2, 2023, exclusively in theaters nationwide.

“High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain,” reads the synopsis. “When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.”

Check out the first The Boogeyman trailer below:

The film adaptation is a production by 21 Laps. It is being produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levin, and Dan Cohen. Beck and Woods, who have been attached to the project since 2018, are serving as executive producers.

The Boogeyman movie stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Chris Messina (Birds of Prey), Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), LisaGay Hamilton (Vice), and David Dastmalchian (Dune).

First published in the 1973 issue of Cavalier magazine, The Boogeyman begins with a man recalling the recent events of his life to his psychiatrist Dr. Harper after the death of his children, who were killed by a creature lurking in the closet. The short story was later released in 1978 as part of King’s Night Shift collection.