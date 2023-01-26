Shazam 2 Trailer Highlights the Villainous Daughters of Atlas

A new Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer has been released, giving fans a closer look at the upcoming DC sequel.

The new trailer features a more serious tone than previous ones, showing Billy and his family confronting the villainous and immensely powerful daughters of Atlas — Hespera and Kalypso — who are portrayed by Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Kill Bill actress Lucy Liu.

Check out the new Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer below:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature the return of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as they reprise their respective roles as Billy Batson and Shazam. Joining them are most of the first film’s main cast, including Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Freddy, Faithe Herman and Meagan Good as Darla, Ian Chen and Ross Butler as Eugene, Grace Fulton as Mary, Jovan Armand and D.J. Cotrona as Pedro, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is once again being directed by David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) from a screenplay written by returning scribe Henry Gayden. It is produced by Peter Safran.