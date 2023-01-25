Exclusive Maybe I Do Clip Shows Emma Roberts Setting Up a Date

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Maybe I Do clip from the upcoming star-studded rom-com. The movie will arrive in theaters nationwide on January 27.

“Michelle and Allen have reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, they set a dinner and make it a family affair. To everyone’s surprise, the affair takes on a whole new meaning as the parents already know each other all too well – they’ve been cheating on their spouses for months … with each other. Trapped in this precarious predicament, they try to hide their dalliances from the kids while confronting their spouse’s lovers head-on. Let the games begin!”

Check out the exclusive Maybe I Do clip below:

Maybe I Do was written and directed by Michael Jacobs. It stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy.