Scream VI Trailer Shows the Deadliest Ghostface Yet

An official Scream VI trailer has been released for the upcoming meta horror sequel ahead of its March 10 premiere date. The new two-minute trailer shows plenty of new footage and action as Ghostface chases newcomers and returning veterans of the slasher franchise.

Check out the Scream VI trailer below:

Scream VI will see the directors of the 2022 film Scream return, with Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett stepping back into the franchise after the success of the fifth film. The next installment will reportedly continue with “the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

Franchise vets Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere will be reprising their respective roles as Gale Weathers and Kirby Reed. Joining them in the sixth movie are some returning cast members of 2022’s Scream, including Melissa Barrera (Vida), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers). They will also be joined by franchise newcomers Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori.