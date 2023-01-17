Exclusive Snow Falls Clip Previews Jonathan Bennett-Led Horror Movie

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Snow Falls clip from the new horror movie from Lionsgate that stars Jonathan Bennett. The movie is now available digitally and through video-on-demand.

“This terrifying wintertime horror tale will chill you to the bone,” reads the film’s synopsis. “As med student Eden joins four friends at a remote cabin to celebrate New Year’s, party time quickly turns serious when a brutal winter storm isolates the kids and knocks out the power. After making frozen cocktails with the snow, Eden and her friends start acting strangely. Convinced that the flakes have infected them with an evil virus, they struggle to stay awake to avoid freezing to death. Who will survive this icy ordeal?”

Snow Falls was directed by Colton Tran and written by Luke Genton from a story by Colton Tran and Laura M. Young. It stars Victoria Moroles, Anna Grace Barlow, Johnny Berchtold, Jonathan Bennett, and Patrick Fabian. Executive producers are Barry Brooker and Stan Wertlieb.