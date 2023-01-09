The Way Out Trailer Previews Upcoming LGBTQ Thriller

The official trailer for The Way Out, the intense thriller film by writer and director Barry Jay, has been released. The movie, which features Penny Dreadful’s Jonny Beauchamp, is set to release digitally on February 10.

“Alex is an aspiring singer/songwriter, a drug addict who’s been damaged from childhood abuse.” reads the film’s synopsis. “After the death of his father and inheriting the family home, he takes in a roommate, a fighter, who takes Alex under his wing, teaching him how to fight back and stand up to abusers. But soon this leads Alex down a dark path that threatens his sobriety and his life.”

Check out the official The Way Out trailer below:

Writer and director Barry Jay commented on the themes of the movie and his personal relation to them.

“I disagree,” says Jay. “Absence doesn’t always make the heart grow fonder. Sometimes it gives you the time and distance to gain the clarity to see how badly you were mistreated and the courage to finally do something about it. That was me – I moved out of an abusive household when I was 20 years old. I had been abused until after I was a senior in high school. Severely underweight, shut down, feared everyone and everything and with good reason. Sobriety was a gift that helped me heal through all of that, a day at a time and that is the inspiration for The Way Out.

My hope is to send a message to the abuser and the abused. To the abuser, I hope to show the ripple effect of their heinous actions, and how it can boomerang back to them, rightfully destroying their lives. To the abused, I hope to show there is hope, hope for better days, ability to find the self-esteem and strength to create boundaries, how forgiveness can be the thing that helps you finally drop the rock so you can create a better new and healthy life.”

The Way Out stars Emmy winner Mike Manning, Penny Dreadful’s Jonny Beauchamp, Ashleigh Murray, and Sherri Shepherd.