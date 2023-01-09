True Spirit Trailer: Teagan Croft & Anna Paquin Lead Netflix’s Inspiring Drama

Netflix has released the official trailer for True Spirit, the upcoming coming-of-age drama based on the inspiring real-life journey of how Australian teenager Jessica Watson became the world’s youngest person to sail the world solo.

The True Spirit trailer features Titans star Teagan Croft as she portrays Jessica Watson, who takes on the dangerous challenge of sailing the world on her own at the age of 16 years old. The video highlights her bravery and the struggles she’ll face while out on the sea, including trying to overcome her dyslexia when reading a map. It also shows how her parents and mentor supported her.

Check out the official True Spirit trailer below:

True Spirit is directed by Sarah Spillane from a screenplay she co-wrote with Rebecca Banner and Cathy Randall. The film stars Teagan Croft, Cliff Curtis, Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Stacy Clausen, Todd Lasance, with Josh Lawson and Anna Paquin.

“When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop, and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail,” reads the synopsis. “With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Academy Award winner Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days.”

The ovie is produced by Debra Martin Chase, Susan Cartsonis, and Andrew Fraser. The film will be available for streaming on February 3.