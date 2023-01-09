Exclusive The Devil Conspiracy Clip Previews Jesus DNA Thriller

ComingSoon is excited to debut a The Devil Conspiracy clip for director Nathan Frankowski’s upcoming sci-fi adventure movie. The film is out only in theaters on January 13, 2023, where it will play on 2,000 screens across the United States. A digital release from Samuel Goldwyn Film is expected later this year.

“A powerful biotech company has breakthrough technology allowing them to clone history’s most influential people with just a few fragments of DNA,” says the synopsis. “Behind this company is a cabal of Satanists that steals the shroud of Christ putting them in possession of Jesus’ DNA. The clone will serve as the ultimate offering to the devil. Archangel Michael comes to earth and will stop at nothing to end the devil’s conspiracy.”

Check out The Devil Conspiracy clip below:

The Devil Conspiracy stars Joe Anderson (Across The Universe), Alice Orr-Ewing (The Theory Of Everything), Joe Doyle (Salem), James Faulkner (Atomic Blonde), Peter Mensah (The Incredible Hulk), and Brian Caspe (Jojo Rabbit).

Filmed in the Czech Republic, it has a runtime of 1 hour and 51 minutes.