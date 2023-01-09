Exclusive My Father Muhammad Ali Clip Sheds Light on Ali’s Struggles

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive My Father Muhammad Ali clip from the upcoming documentary that follows Muhammad Ali Jr. The film will release in select theaters and through video-on-demand on January 13.

“This documentary tells the story of champion boxer Muhammad Ali through the eyes of his only biological son, Muhammad Ali Jr.,” reads the documentary’s synopsis. “Muhammad Jr. struggled with bullying, abandonment, addiction, family and heartbreak to ultimately find peace.”

My Father Muhammad Ali is written and directed by Chad A. Verdi and Tom DeNucci. It stars Muhammad Ali Jr., Khalilah Ali, Rahman Ali, and Chuck Wepner, and is produced by Chad A. Verdi, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., Paul Luba, Nick Koskoff, Matthew J. Weiss, and Muhammad Ali Jr.