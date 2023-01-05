M3GAN Featurette Spotlights Masters of Horror James Wan & Jason Blum

Universal Pictures has dropped a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette for M3GAN, the upcoming horror thriller centered an advanced killer doll. The film is scheduled to debut in theaters this Friday, January 6.

The M3GAN featurette turns the spotlight to the film’s producers James Wan and Jason Blum, who are dubbed as “the masters of horror” due to their significant contributions to modern horror cinema. The video also features commentary from Wan and Blum as they compliment director Gerard Johnstone for his incredible work in bringing M3GAN to life.

Check out the M3GAN featurette below:

“M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally,” reads the synopsis. “Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady, Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.”

M3GAN is directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) from a screenplay written by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan. The film stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

The film is produced by Wan and Jason Blum. Executive producers are Williams, Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath.