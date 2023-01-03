Exclusive The Menu Deleted Scene Gives Ralph Fiennes More Backstory

By Spencer Legacy

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive scene from The Menu to celebrate the dark comedy thriller’s digital release. The film is now available digitally.

“A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Check out the exclusive The Menu deleted scene below:

The Menu is directed by Mark Mylod and written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. It stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo.

Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon's Senior Editor. His work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.

