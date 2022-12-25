knock at the cabin trailer

Knock at the Cabin Trailer: Will You Make the Choice?

By Tyler Treese

Universal Pictures is celebrating Christmas by releasing a new Knock at the Cabin trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming horror thriller. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 3, 2023.

Check out the new Knock at the Cabin trailer below:

Based on Paul Tremblay’s 2018 novel, Knock at the Cabin is written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women), and Rupert Grint (Servant).

“While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse,” reads the synopsis. “With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

Knock at the Cabin is produced by Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan through their Blinding Edge Pictures banner along with Marc Bienstock. Executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox.

Tyler Treese
Tyler Treese

Tyler Treese is ComingSoon's Editor-in-Chief. An experienced entertainment journalist, his work can be seen at Sherdog, Fanbyte, Rock Paper Shotgun, and more. When not watching the latest movies, Treese enjoys mixed martial arts and playing with his Shiba Inu, Kota.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related