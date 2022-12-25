Knock at the Cabin Trailer: Will You Make the Choice?

Universal Pictures is celebrating Christmas by releasing a new Knock at the Cabin trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming horror thriller. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 3, 2023.

Check out the new Knock at the Cabin trailer below:

Based on Paul Tremblay’s 2018 novel, Knock at the Cabin is written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women), and Rupert Grint (Servant).

“While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse,” reads the synopsis. “With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.”

Knock at the Cabin is produced by Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan through their Blinding Edge Pictures banner along with Marc Bienstock. Executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox.