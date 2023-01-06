Exclusive The First Fallen Trailer Previews Emotional LGBTQ Drama

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive trailer for The First Fallen, the upcoming LGBTQ drama by writer and director Rodrigo de Oliveira. The movie is set to release in theaters on February 10, 2023, and on DVD and through video-on-demand on February 21, 2023.

“At the turn of 1983 in a small Brazilian town, a group of LGBTQIA+ men and women celebrate the New Year with no idea of the approaching health crisis,” reads the film’s synopsis. “The biologist Suzano knows something terrible is disrupting his body. Uncertain of his future and desperate at the lack of information, Suzano reaches out to transsexual artist Rose and videomaker Humberto, both equally ill. Together they’ll try to survive the first wave of the AIDS epidemic.”

Check out the exclusive The First Fallen trailer below:

The First Fallen was written and directed by Rodrigo de Oliveira. The film stars Johnny Massaro, Renata Carvalho, Victor Camilo, Clara Choveaux, Alex Bonin, and Higor Campagnaro.