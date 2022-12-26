Nightmare at Precinct 84 Teaser Trailer Previews Horror Anthology

A teaser trailer for Nightmare at Precinct 84, the upcoming horror anthology from writers Samuel Gonzalez Jr and Gigi Gustin, has been released. The film is set to release in 2023.

“Set on a stormy night on Christmas Eve, a small town female sheriff who secretly is a serial killer gets a visit from a mysterious woman who tells four bizarre stories,” reads the film’s synopsis. “The first is about a small boy who has a terrifying encounter with the local ice cream truck. The second is about a young girl who takes up a phone sex operator job to pass the time, but a certain caller has other intentions. The third is about two women who discover the strange reality behind a tiny town they are trapped in and the forth is about a man who makes a promise with haunting repercussions.”

Check out the Nightmare at Precinct 84 teaser trailer below:

Nightmare at Precinct 84 stars Bill Moseley, Jenna Kanell, Justin Miles, Gigi Gustin, as well as Meredith Thomas and Jill Awbrey. The film is produced by Samuel Gonzalez Jr. and executive produced by Matthew Hersh.