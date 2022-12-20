Michael B. Jordan Reflects on Directorial Debut in Creed III Featurette

MGM has released a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette for Creed III, the third installment of the Rocky spin-off franchise. The film is slated to make its debut on March 3, 2023.

The Creed III featurette features a commentary by lead star and director Michael B. Jordan as he talks about his first feature directorial experience. It also continues to tease the next chapter in Adonis Creed’s boxing journey, as his past comes back to challenge him.

On top of leading the new installment, Creed III will officially mark Michael B. Jordan’s feature directorial debut. The script is being penned by Keenan Coogler (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and Zach Baylin (King Richard) on a story outline from original co-writer/director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther).

Joining Creed are returning alums Tessa Thompson as Bianca Taylor, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne Creed, Wood Harris as Tony Evers, and Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago, with franchise newcomer Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson. This would mark the first Rocky film without Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa.

The film is being produced by Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, and David Winkler via Chartoff-Winkler Productions in association with Proximity Media alongside Jonathan Glickman, Jordan, and Coogler, while Adam Rosenberg, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler are all set as executive producers.