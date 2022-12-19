Babylon Gets Naughty & Nice Trailers Ahead of Theatrical Debut

Paramount Pictures has released a pair of new Babylon trailers for Damien Chazelle’s all-star period dramedy, which is scheduled to make its debut this Friday, December 23. The first video highlights the film’s epic set pieces and the portrayal of the glamorous and wild nature of old Hollywood. Meanwhile, the second video offers us a hilarious preview of Babylon‘s R-rated scenes. Both trailers feature lots of new footage, teasing Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Diego Calva’s characters.

The film recently nabbed five Golden Globe nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Calva, Best Actress for Robbie, and Best Supporting Actor for Pitt.

You can check out both Babylon trailers below:

Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. The story takes place during the film industry’s major shift from silent films to talkies. “A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood,” reads the synopsis.

The all-star cast includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Samara Weaving, Max Minghella, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Phoebe Tonkin, Rory Scovel, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li, with Li set as Anna May Wong.

Babylon is written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man). Producers are Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe, and Marc Platt. It is executive produced by Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook, and Adam Siegel.