Mission: Impossible 7 Featurette Teases Tom Cruise’s Biggest Stunt Ever

Following the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount Pictures has dropped a brand new featurette for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise’s next high-profile action sequel, which will serve as the seventh and penultimate installment to the long-running blockbuster franchise.

The Mission: Impossible 7 featurette continues to tease Cruise’s next death-defying stunt, promising it as “the biggest stunt in cinema history.” The motorcycle jump action sequence was first teased in previously released set photos. The video offers us an extended behind-the-scenes look at Cruise attempting to motorcycle jump a high ramp situated at the edge of a cliff.

Check out the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One featurette below:

Joining Cruise and Hayley Atwell in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning are returning franchise alums Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), Simon Pegg (Ready Player One), Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction), Vanessa Kirby (Hobbs & Shaw), and Henry Czerny (Ready or Not), along with newcomers Shea Whigham (Joker), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Avengers: Infinity War), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Janet McTeer (Tumbleweeds, Albert Nobbs), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Mariela Garriga, and Esai Morales (La Bamba, Titans), who will replace Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) for the villain role.

Following the large critical and commercial success of the past two films, writer/director Christopher McQuarrie inked a deal with the studio to return to write and direct the next two installments. It is produced by Cruise and McQuarrie. Executive producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Tommy Gormley.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two will be released on July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively.